Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matemadanda to attend Mugabe funeral

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda says he will attend the funeral of former President Robert Mugabe since it was a national event.

Matemadanda said he will also be attending the funeral to support President Mnangagwa.

The declaration by the tough-talking Matemadanda puts to rest unconfirmed social media reports that the Zanu-PF Political Commissar and war veterans' secretary general has been barred from attending the funeral wake.

Speaking on a live radio programme on Classic 263 on Monday, Matemadanda said he was going to attend as Mugabe was not a family person but a national asset.

He said no family member has the right to decide who attends a funeral and who doesn't.

"I am going to attend the funeral as a leader in the Zanu-PF hierarchy and to support my President Mnangagwa," said Matemadanda.

"No one in the Mugabe family has the right to decide who attends; they are too small for that, not at this juncture. They don't tell us how to bury our heroes, they are not heroes.

"(Cde) Mugabe is a national person and as such, I will attend and if they don't want me to view the body then I don't mind but I will be there as a war veteran and a Government minister."

Matemadanda said he has not yet withdrawn what he said about the late Mugabe during the infamous interface rallies.

"Let everyone be reminded that I haven't withdrawn what I said about (Cde) Mugabe that Zimbabwe was not a family dynasty. I still stick to that up to this day. Zimbabwe is not a dynasty.

"People must know that I was representing all war veterans when I made those remarks. But that does not mean someone has to bar me from attending the funeral; no it's too late now.

"In our culture, we don't fight over dead people and who can want to do that. He (Mugabe) was a human who had his mistakes but we will give him a befitting send off," he added.

Matemadanda's intervention follows reports that some Mugabe Family members had banished him from attending the funeral wake of the former President allegedly on the basis of what he said at the height of factional fights in the revolutionary party.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

20 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

31 mins ago | 83 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 651 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10012 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7836 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3642 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3660 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 6963 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 692 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 721 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 990 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 373 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 666 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days