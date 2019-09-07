Steep EcoCash charges hit small traders

News / National

by Staff reportetr

Traders at Mbare Musika are experiencing reduced sales due to demand for cash and the percentages charged on sales done using EcoCash of between 38 percent to 40 percent.A survey show that some informal traders are refusing EcoCash payments preferring to sell their wares for cash.Mr Tendai Nyoka, a second hand clothes vendor said accepting EcoCash payments was difficulty because they would need cash to pay for new orders."The people I buy my goods from require cash and if I am to accept EcoCash I will have to change that money into cash and I am charge between 38 and 40 percent for me to get the cash and if I pass on that cost to my clients they simply will not buy because they will be saying my goods are expensive."I have been selling clothes for the past seven years in Mbare and the demand was high from customers but with the incoming of the EcoCash percentages things have been tough. Things are not well I thought that I would cash in on the back to school period through the sale of school uniforms but parents cannot afford the EcoCash rate and at the same time they are failing to access cash. Many of the parents are opting to buy uniforms in shops where they can swipe using their cards and are not charged extra," he said.Mrs Jennifer Magoni, a vendor at Mbare Musika also said load shedding was affecting their businesses because Econet network will be down and less customers are making cash payment."The power shortages are a challenge because at times the Econet network will be down and this affects EcoCash payments. As you know many people are using EcoCash these days so it becomes a challenge."We hope that the Government will do something on the issue of EcoCash so that our businesses will not be affected since there is cash crisis in the country," she said.