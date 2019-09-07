Wife charged for hubby's murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 34-year-old woman yesterday appeared in court on allegations of fatally stabbing her husband, popular Harare Bouncer Knowledge Fata (36), with a kitchen knife during a dispute over money.Venia Mhandu appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Stanley Mambanje on murder charges. However, the State led by Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe made an application for warrant of further detention saying investigations are still ongoing.Mr Mambanje deferred the matter to Friday after Mhandu's lawyer Mr Bothwell Ndlovu also consented to the State's application. It is alleged that on September 8, 2019 Mhandu had a misunderstanding with Fata at their home in Glen Norah A over money which he had taken from her.It is the State case that Mhandu then stabbed Fata with a kitchen knife on the left side of the chest. The court heard that Fata died on arrival at the hospital.