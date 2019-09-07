Mugabe's burial arrangements to be announced in due course

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday met the Mugabe family members at his Munhumutapa Offices where they expressed appreciation on Government support rendered to former President Robert Mugabe during his illness and the efforts being made to repatriate his remains from Singapore.Speaking at national hero Major-General Mugoba's residence in Harare yesterday where he had gone to pay condolences, President Mnangagwa said Mugabe's body was expected to arrive today in the afternoon."I am just coming from a meeting with traditional leaders from Zvimba," he said."They wanted to express their gratitude with the support Government rendered to our founding President from the time he has been unwell to date."The chiefs said they had received reports of all the good works that the Government provided to the former President and thanked us for that."Tomorrow (today) we will be burying Maj-Gen Mugoba and soon after that we will go to the airport to welcome our founding President."President Mnangagwa formerly informed Cabinet of Mugabe's death yesterday, and the gathering observed a moment of silence in honour of the former leader.Speaking on the 32nd Cabinet Decision Matrix, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said burial arrangements would be announced in due course."His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa formally notified Cabinet of the sad passing on of the founding father and former President of Zimbabwe R.G. Mugabe at a hospital in Singapore on 6th September, 2019," Minister Mutsvangwa said."He then led Cabinet in observing a moment of silence in honour of the departed iconic leader. The body of the late former President shall be received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport tomorrow (today) in the afternoon. Details on the burial arrangements will be advised in due course."Minister Mutsvangwa said a Cabinet Committee was organising logistical arrangements for the former President's burial.The delegation that travelled to Singapore to accompany the body of the former president comprised of Zanu-PF secretary for Women's League Mabel Chinomona, Politburo members Edna Madzongwe and Sydney Sekeramayi. Other members of the delegation are Mike Bimha, Gabriel Mugabe, Albert Mugabe and Chief Karigamombe.Former President Mugabe died in Singapore after battling ill-health for some time. He has been hailed the world over for his role in the liberation of the country and other African nations, especially his steadfast resolve in resisting Western imperialism.The former President was also instrumental in leading the fast track land reform that resulted in his demonisation by the West and the imposition of illegal sanctions on the country.