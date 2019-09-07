Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's burial arrangements to be announced in due course

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday met the Mugabe family members at his Munhumutapa Offices where they expressed appreciation on Government support rendered to former President Robert Mugabe during his illness and the efforts being made to repatriate his remains from Singapore.

Speaking at national hero Major-General Mugoba's residence in Harare yesterday where he had gone to pay condolences, President Mnangagwa said Mugabe's body was expected to arrive today in the afternoon.

"I am just coming from a meeting with traditional leaders from Zvimba," he said.

"They wanted to express their gratitude with the support Government rendered to our founding President from the time he has been unwell to date.

"The chiefs said they had received reports of all the good works that the Government provided to the former President and thanked us for that.

"Tomorrow (today) we will be burying Maj-Gen Mugoba and soon after that we will go to the airport to welcome our founding President."

President Mnangagwa formerly informed Cabinet of Mugabe's death yesterday, and the gathering observed a moment of silence in honour of the former leader.

Speaking on the 32nd Cabinet Decision Matrix, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

"His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa formally notified Cabinet of the sad passing on of the founding father and former President of Zimbabwe R.G. Mugabe at a hospital in Singapore on 6th September, 2019," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

"He then led Cabinet in observing a moment of silence in honour of the departed iconic leader. The body of the late former President shall be received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport tomorrow (today) in the afternoon. Details on the burial arrangements will be advised in due course."

Minister Mutsvangwa said a Cabinet Committee was organising logistical arrangements for the former President's burial.

The delegation that travelled to Singapore to accompany the body of the former president comprised of Zanu-PF secretary for Women's League Mabel Chinomona, Politburo members Edna Madzongwe and Sydney Sekeramayi. Other members of the delegation are Mike Bimha, Gabriel Mugabe, Albert Mugabe and Chief Karigamombe.

Former President Mugabe died in Singapore after battling ill-health for some time. He has been hailed the world over for his role in the liberation of the country and other African nations, especially his steadfast resolve in resisting Western imperialism.

The former President was also instrumental in leading the fast track land reform that resulted in his demonisation by the West and the imposition of illegal sanctions on the country.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

19 mins ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

29 mins ago | 76 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 633 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 632 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 9994 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7823 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3638 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3655 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 6960 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 692 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 990 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 373 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days