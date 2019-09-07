Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

INDIGENOUS churches in Zimbabwe have described late former President, Robert Mugabe, as Zimbabwe's David who was a great leader whose contribution to the decolonisation of Zimbabwean and African minds eclipsed his flaws.Speaking during the ordainment of three bishops of three different indigenous apostolic churches in Zvishavane, Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) Executive Moderator, Archbishop Johannes Ndanga said former President Mugabe albeit having his flaws will go down in the books of history as the country's own David.The ceremony also saw the elevation of President Mnangagwa's cousin, Reverend Tobias Zunguzira, who is the Bishop for Mapisarema Apostolic Church to ACCZ vice president.Bishop Ndanga said all the 3 000 churches under the ACCZ belt will converge at the Heroes' Acre to give the former President a befitting sent off."We want to thank God for the long life that He gave to former President Mugabe. He accomplished his mission in this country which the Lord had assigned him to do. He had his own flaws towards the end of his reign but we should understand that it was because of the old age. "We leave a predetermined life."God planned everything for us because the holy book says in the end his will shall prevail. So we can't bury all the good deed he did including playing a pivotal role during the liberation struggle. He was unwavering on protecting the gains of the revolution. We know many strayed along the way but he remained focused," he said.Bishop Ndanga said indigenous churches were also grateful to President Mugabe for instigating black empowerment through the land reform programme."We will forever be grateful for his instigation of economic independence through programmes such as the Land Reform which emancipated black people so that they have access to land and the means of production."We also join President Mnangagwa, the Mugabe family and the entire nation in mourning the iconic leader."We must all look at the positive things that he did and those are the memories of him that will be engraved in our minds. He is part of the country's great history," he said.