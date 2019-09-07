Latest News Editor's Choice


Zera re-opens search for CEO

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has re-opened its search for a substantive chief executive officer, six months after it first advertised the job.

The new CEO will replace former boss, Dr Gloria Magombo, who was elevated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the post of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Power Development a year ago.  Mr Eddington Mazambani is the acting CEO.

The energy sector regulator first entered the labour market in March this year to recruit its top manager, but nothing came out of the hunt. It was then helped by labour consultants Industrial Psychology Consultants, and Dr Jorum Gumbo was Minister of Energy under whose purview Zera falls.

In May this year, Fortune Chasi replaced Gumbo as Energy Minister. Zera said it was back again in the job market in search of the CEO, this time with the assistance of recruitment firm, Proserve Executive Appointments.

The chief executive's main function is to "provide strategic leadership and direction to the authority so that it carries out its national mandate," said Proserve.

Another of the key functions is to develop, review, high quality and innovative and cost effective regulatory service to the energy sector.

Zera's mandate is to regulate the entire energy sector in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost effective manner for the benefit of consumers and energy suppliers.


Source - New Ziana.

