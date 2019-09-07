Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe body arrives today

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday met the Mugabe family members at his Munhumutapa offices where they expressed appreciation on the Government support rendered to former President Robert Mugabe during his illness and the efforts being made to repatriate his remains from Singapore.

Speaking at the late national hero Major General Mugoba's residence in Harare yesterday where he had gone to pay condolences, President Mnangagwa said Mugabe's body was expected to arrive today in the afternoon.

"I am just coming from a meeting with traditional leaders from Zvimba," he said.

"They wanted to express their gratitude for the support Government rendered to our founding President from the time he has been unwell to date.

"The Chiefs said they had received reports of all the good work that the Government provided to the former President and thanked us for that.

"Tomorrow (today) we will be burying Maj Gen Mugoba and soon after that we will go to the airport to welcome our founding president."

President Mnangagwa formally informed Cabinet of Mugabe's death yesterday, and the gathering observed a moment of silence in honour of the former president.

Speaking on the 32nd Cabinet Decision Making Matrix after the Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

"His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa formally notified Cabinet of the sad passing on of the founding father and former President of Zimbabwe RG Mugabe at a hospital in Singapore on 6th September, 2019," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

"He then led Cabinet in observing a moment of silence in honour of the departed iconic leader. The body of the late former President shall be received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport tomorrow (today) in the afternoon. Details on the burial arrangements will be advised in due course."  

Minister Mutsvangwa said a Cabinet Committee was organising logistical arrangements for the former president's burial.

The delegation that travelled to Singapore to accompany the body of the late former president is led by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and includes Zanu-PF Secretary for Women's League Mabel Chinomona, Politburo members Edna Madzongwe and Sydney Sekeramayi. Other members of the delegation are Mike Bimha, Gabriel Mugabe, Albert Mugabe and Chief Karigamombe.

Former President Mugabe died in Singapore after battling ill-health for some time.

He has been hailed the world over for his role in the liberation of the country and other African nations, especially his steadfast resolve in resisting Western imperialism.

The late president was also instrumental in leading the fast track land reform that resulted in his demonisation by the West and the imposition of illegal sanctions on the country.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

41 mins ago | 77 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

1 hr ago | 442 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1071 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

6 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

6 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

MDC turns 20 today

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

7 hrs ago | 645 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10570 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 8140 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

9 hrs ago | 3717 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

9 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3834 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

10 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

11 hrs ago | 7133 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

11 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

11 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

11 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

11 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

11 hrs ago | 730 Views

Man found dead in car

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

11 hrs ago | 1004 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 601 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days