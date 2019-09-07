Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO fruit and vegetable vendor who fatally struck his colleague with a broomstick during a fight over two cabbages worth $2, escaped custodial sentence after he was ordered to perform 840 hours of community service.

James Ncube (33) of Njube suburb was convicted of a lesser charge of culpable homicide by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Maxwell Takuva.

Ncube, who was initially facing a murder charge in connection with death of Ronnie Ndlovu (30), was sentenced to three years of which one year was suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining two years were further suspended on condition that Ncube completes 24 weeks of community service at Njube Police Station starting Monday next week.

Ndlovu, who was popularly known as Wire, was selling cabbages for Ncube at the Bulawayo Market along 5th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street, when he failed to account for $2 from the sales resulting in the fight.

In passing the sentence, Justice Takuva condemned Ncube's conduct, saying the courts have a duty to protect the sanctity of human life.

"On the aggravating features, we note that a life was needlessly lost over a dispute involving a mere $2. The courts encourage people to resolve disputes in an amicable manner and this is what happens in a civilised world. Culpable homicide arising from the use of violence is a serious offence and the courts have a duty to uphold the sanctity of human life and there is need to deter the accused person and those like-minded," he said.

Justice Takuva said Ncube's moral blameworthiness is low after noting that the deceased was the aggressor.

"We note that the deceased was the aggressor when he refused to give the accused person his money for the cabbages he had sold. The deceased's conduct reduces his moral blameworthiness, particularly considering that the accused person showed remorse and even rendered first aid soon after the attack," he said.

The judge said Ncube also assisted the deceased's family with money for the coffin and transport to ferry the body to the deceased's rural home.

Prosecuting, Mr Trust Muduma said on June 29, 2017 at around 8.30AM at Ncube's market stall, Ndlovu sold two of the cabbages belonging to the accused person in his absence and realised $2.

The court heard that upon Ncube's arrival, Ndlovu refused to give the accused his money and demanded a commission for selling the commodity. Mr Muduma said an altercation ensued between the two men after which Ncube went back to his stall and started cleaning the place.

"The deceased confronted the accused person and started to assault him. An altercation ensued between the two men during which Ncube picked a broomstick and struck the deceased once on the head and he fell headlong and hit the ground resulting in his death," said Mr Muduma.

According to the post mortem, the cause of death depressed skull fracture, assault and subarachnoid haemorrhage. A report was made to the police leading to Ncube's arrest. Mr Arkisayi James Dhliwayo of T Hara and Partners represented Ncube.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

16 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

26 mins ago | 61 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 600 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 626 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 491 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 9952 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7797 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3626 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3648 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 957 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 6949 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 692 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 797 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 372 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days