Police hunt public violence suspect

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have released a photograph of an unidentified man wanted in connection with a case of public violence. The man was captured on camera committing the crime.This comes as police last week released 12 photographs of other suspects who were also captured on camera committing public violence during violent demonstrations in the last four years.In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the pictured suspect was also captured on camera committing public violence in Bulawayo recently."Police in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public for information that may assist in the location of unknown male adult who is wanted for public violence crime. Police want to interview the suspect so that he can clear his name."Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Chief Superintendent Sibanda of Zimbabwe Republic Police Bulawayo province Law and Order on 0292-78165," said Asst Insp Msebele. She said those with information relating to the whereabouts of the suspect should report to the nearest police station.Last week, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police will continue releasing photographs of suspects wanted for public violence. He urged members of the public to desist from engaging in criminal activities as the law would catch up with them.