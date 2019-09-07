Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police hunt public violence suspect

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have released a photograph of an unidentified man wanted in connection with a case of public violence.  The man was captured on camera committing the crime.

This comes as police last week released 12 photographs of other suspects who were also captured on camera committing public violence during violent demonstrations in the last four years.

In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the pictured suspect was also captured on camera committing public violence in Bulawayo recently.

"Police in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public for information that may assist in the location of unknown male adult who is wanted for public violence crime. Police want to interview the suspect so that he can clear his name.  

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Chief Superintendent Sibanda of Zimbabwe Republic Police Bulawayo province Law and Order on 0292-78165," said Asst Insp Msebele. She said those with information relating to the whereabouts of the suspect should report to the nearest police station.

Last week, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police will continue releasing photographs of suspects wanted for public violence. He urged members of the public to desist from engaging in criminal activities as the law would catch up with them.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

12 mins ago | 15 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 462 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 628 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9741 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7654 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 3597 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3610 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

8 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

9 hrs ago | 6873 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

9 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 532 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 688 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 714 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 788 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 356 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 978 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 658 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 83 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 288 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days