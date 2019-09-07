News / National
Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe
A year after under-fire Finance minister Mthuli Ncube introduced his Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) in a bid to steady the economy, Zimbabwe continues to burn amid fresh bread and mealie-meal shortages and skyrocketing prices of basic goods.
This comes as the Zimbabwe dollar, which was re-introduced by Ncube at the end of June this year - following the scrapping of the multi-currency system - has taken a massive battering against the United States dollar.
More to follow....
Source - Daily News