Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

by Staff reporter
11 Sep 2019 at 07:32hrs | Views
The MDC has cancelled its 20th anniversary celebrations that had been scheduled for Rufaro Stadium on Saturday as a mark of respect for former president Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore last Friday.

The late Mugabe, 95, was removed from power in November 2017, following an army intervention that elevated his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa to the presidency.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa told journalists at a press briefing Tuesday that the opposition wanted to give Zimbabweans a chance to mourn Mugabe.

"The MDC was due to hold its important 20th Anniversary on Saturday the 14th of September, 2019 at Rufaro stadium here in Harare. This was a national event to commemorate and celebrate two decades of existence under our theme, ‘Current, Growth and People's Victory.

"It is clear that this day has now after deliberations by the leadership and on unanimous position was  to postpone so that we set aside this weekend and the coming days for the day of national mourning," said Chamisa.

"As you know we are MDC, a party of excellency, we do things that are consistent with our values of social democracy, values of Ubuntu, solidarity and empathy we have decided to postpone this important anniversary to 28th of September, 2019 so as to allow the funeral proceedings not to compete with our anniversary celebrations. You do not celebrate when others are mourning. It is just unAfrican and also not in line with our own values as a party."

Chamisa said Mugabe deserved to be respected.

"As a social democratic party, we are very clear that we had political differences with Mugabe which differences are well recorded. Those differences are not supposed to be played up at this moment.

"This is not the time to re-harsh our differences, yes we have scars, some of which are visible on our faces, on our bodies; scars of the challenges that we faced on account of commissions and omissions but we will not allow bitterness to move us but this is the time to be in solidarity with the family and relatives of Mr Mugabe. The MDC does not want to use Mugabe's death to score political differences," added Chamisa.

MDC was formed by the late Morgan Tsvangirai in 1999. Hundreds of the party's supporters were killed and exiled by Mugabe's brute tactics.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to hold mock Heroes Acre burial for Mugabe on Sunday?

4 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in for Mugabe funeral

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mugabe is giving Mnangagwa a headache even in death

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

BREAKING: Equatorial Guinea President weeps for Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabes bury the hatchet, settles row to give Mugabe hero's burial

4 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Drama over the burial of Robert Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Stampede to check if Mugabe is really dead

4 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Zimbabwe sets up centre for xenophobia victims

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

'Mliswa should have been arrested over US$400 000 bribe'

4 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chinese snub Zimbabweans in RGM Airport project

4 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe's MPC, RBZ boards face a daunting task

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zifa in court victory

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

NRZ sues ex-Zanu-PF MP over $45 000 rentals debt

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Lawyer in court over children's shares

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Open Letter to the soul of R.G. Mugabe (currently in the purgatory)

6 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Mugabe family dismisses Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 7910 Views

Mliswa calls for a national day to appease ancestral spirits

7 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Minister Mthuli Ncube taken to court

9 hrs ago | 3888 Views

South Africa: Punish Xenophobic violence

9 hrs ago | 1372 Views

BREAKING: Robert Mugabe to be buried at heroes acre

9 hrs ago | 8226 Views

Mnangagwa gives up on Robert Mugabe's body?

10 hrs ago | 4863 Views

Old Mutual abandons more legal action against Peter Moyo

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Superstition hits Mugabe family

11 hrs ago | 3665 Views

Mugabe offered Chiwenga presidency

11 hrs ago | 5234 Views

Zimbabwe faces serious turbulence

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mugabe: A liberator turned oppressor

11 hrs ago | 214 Views

The emptiness of an ending

11 hrs ago | 613 Views

What Mugabe's legacy means to Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 586 Views

Is Harare really like Tripoli without war?

11 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mugabe Zimbabwe's hero and tyrant

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

I dreaded Mugabe's death for years, write ex-CIO boss

11 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai died miles away from Zimbabwe's dilapidated death traps

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mangudya faces daunting task

11 hrs ago | 823 Views

Tracing Mugabe's troubled legacy

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabweans have never been as confused as they are today: Mugabe: Hero or villain?

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mugabe leaves a bitter legacy

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mugabe swallowed by Frankenstein monster

11 hrs ago | 721 Views

MDC MP sues Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 471 Views

Amateurish ZBC propaganda ridiculous

11 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Mugabe's influence on sports

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Grace Mugabe demands Vice President post in deal to bury Bob at Heroes Acre

11 hrs ago | 9379 Views

Malema takes aim at Mnangagwa but says Mugabe overstayed in power

12 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Ndebele nation panic over Mambo King installation

12 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa tried to armtwist family into Mugabe Harare burial

12 hrs ago | 601 Views

ZACC starts cleansing councils of corrupt officials

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mapeza explains shock departure

12 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mugabe's legacy: Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

Ian Khama snubs Mugabe funeral

12 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Thousands bid Mugabe farewell at Rufaro

12 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days