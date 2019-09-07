Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

News / National

by Staff reporter

Deputy Information minister Energy Mutodi, is under fire from his Zanu-PF party after he appeared to suggest President Emmerson Mnangagwa elevated Justice Webster Chinamhora to the High Court because he is a son of ex-liberation war detainee George Chinamhora.Mutodi posted a picture of the senior Chinamhora and unwittingly implied that Justice Chinamhora was appointed High Court judge in recognition of his father's participation in the struggle for the country's independence from Britain.Mutodi posted the image on Twitter and said, " With Cde George Chinamhora, a liberation war detainee. George sustained serious gun-shot injuries during the liberation war. However, George is thankful to His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa for appointing his son Webester Chinamhora as a Judge of the High Court."Fearing that the tweet might by misconstrued to mean that Webester was appointed without qualifying ZANU-PF Patriots said, "This is too much minister.‼️ You can't continue to bring bad publicity to gvt like this."Mutodi has gained a reputation of posting tweets that backfire on him and the government.