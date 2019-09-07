Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Deputy Information minister Energy Mutodi, is under fire from his Zanu-PF party after he appeared to suggest President Emmerson Mnangagwa elevated Justice Webster Chinamhora to the High Court because he is a son of ex-liberation war detainee George Chinamhora.

Mutodi posted a picture of the senior Chinamhora and unwittingly implied that Justice Chinamhora was appointed High Court judge in recognition of his father's participation in the struggle for the country's independence from Britain.

Mutodi posted the image on Twitter and said, " With Cde George Chinamhora, a liberation war detainee. George sustained serious gun-shot injuries during the liberation war. However, George is thankful to His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa for appointing his son Webester Chinamhora as a Judge of the High Court."



Fearing that the tweet might by misconstrued to mean that Webester was appointed without qualifying ZANU-PF Patriots said, "This is too much minister.‼️ You can't continue to bring bad publicity to gvt like this."

Mutodi has gained a reputation of posting tweets that backfire on him and the government.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

19 mins ago | 55 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

4 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

4 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

4 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

5 hrs ago | 610 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9090 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

6 hrs ago | 7045 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 3457 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

7 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 3487 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

9 hrs ago | 6619 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

9 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

9 hrs ago | 520 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

9 hrs ago | 680 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

Man found dead in car

9 hrs ago | 975 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

9 hrs ago | 772 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

9 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

9 hrs ago | 566 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

9 hrs ago | 988 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man kidnaps cops

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Nepotistic appointment exposed as Ndiraya is eliminated, fails test

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

Kamabarami takes BCC head on

9 hrs ago | 568 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days