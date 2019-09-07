Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCTU members trial in false start

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of 20 Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) activists who were arrested in Mutare in October last year failed to commence yesterday following the death of one of the accused persons, Tenson Muchefa.

ZCTU eastern region manager, Muchefa died on Wednesday last week at St Joseph Hospital in Mutare following a heart failure.

Muchefa and the other 19 activists were arrested last year at the labour organisation's offices in the eastern border city while preparing to demonstrate over the 2% tax on electronic money transactions and other fiscal measures introduced by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.

The protesters wanted to hand over a petition to Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba. Police had not sanctioned the protests, citing a cholera outbreak in the city.

Lawyer Passmore Nyakureba told the court of his client Muchefa's death, saying they were still waiting for the death certificate. Muchefa was buried on Saturday last week at his rural home in Buhera.

Magistrate Notebulgah Muchineripi postponed the matter to October 2.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

17 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 515 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 463 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9803 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7714 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 3608 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3619 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 6901 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 533 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 688 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 714 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 996 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 790 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 357 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 981 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 659 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 83 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 290 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days