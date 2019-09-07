Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zacc not fully independent'

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is not fully independent institutionally and financially as it directly receives funding from Treasury, spokesperson John Makamure has said.

Addressing the business community in Nyanga on Friday last week, Makamure said the anti-graft body remained compromised because of limited resources to independently execute its duties.

"As a commission, we want to be more independent in all aspects. Even our own organisation is also infiltrated by individuals who have links in government, cartels to mention just a few. Members of our staff are also being investigated now and I will assure you they are going to be jailed," he said.

"What we have seen is deplorable. For these few months that we have started our work, there is a high number of cases which are still under investigation and they are serious — even in government and other public offices."

Zimbabwe is ranked 168 out of 175 most corrupt countries in the world, according to Transparency International.

"There is poor corporate governance. We have a case of a ministry that has papers showing it took 200 vehicles for service, but most of the vehicles have been parked at the ministry's premises or government yard since then," Makamure said.

He, however, thanked the media for highlighting corruption cases and urged the public to come forward with evidence of corrupt activities within the private and public sectors.

Makamure highlighted that they have a Cyclone Idai donation case before them where State security personnel and politicians were found on the wrong side of the law with some having been arrested and their cases before the courts.

Makamure said corruption cases in the public domain were fewer than those before the commission.

"We have certain individuals who were buying houses, hotels and various properties outside the country using public funds and some of them were government officials," he said.

Makamure assured the public of best practices by protecting whistleblowers who raise a red flag against officials in the public and the private sectors.

Source - newsday

