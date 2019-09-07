Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

Latest News Editor's Choice


A ZIMBABWE National Army serviceman has appeared in court for holding captive two Beitbridge policemen he disarmed, assaulted and threatened with his firearm before bundling them into a donkey-drawn cart.

Brave Maluleke (31) of 1.1 Infantry Battalion allegedly committed the offence on September 12, 2018, but only came to court this year after his employer temporarily shielded him.

He is answering a charge of assaulting peace officers and another of pointing a firearm at constables Tavonga Mbavarira and William Manyanya.

Resident magistrate Langton Mukwengi remanded Maluleke in custody to September 30.

Mukwengi also recommended that Maluleke be examined by two medical doctors.

According to the State, the trio, all in uniform, was on a joint patrol in Chikwarakwara, a rural area near Crooks Corner, where Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique converge, 130km east of Beitbridge town.

Maluleke, walking some 30 meters behind the two police officers, suddenly ordered them to lie on their bellies.

He ordered them to surrender their guns, beat and kicked them before tying their hands at the back.

The accused allegedly later bundled the pair into a donkey-drawn cart and drove them to their base, but no explanation is given on how they were freed.

After a report was made, the ZNA took away Maluleke, who police managed to bring to court on Thursday last week.

In another case, two soldiers yesterday appeared at Mutare Magistrates' Court facing robbery charges after raiding a Toronto family at gunpoint and spraying them with an unknown substance before fleeing with cash and gold.

Tichaona Zambezi and Dereck Matashu appeared before Lazarus Murendo, who remanded them in custody to September 18.

Prosecutor John Munyurwa refused bail, saying the two were likely to abscond court proceedings because of the gravity of their case.

Munyurwa argued that they are also waiting for the arrest of other four accused persons who are still at large.

The prosecutor said on February 3 this year, the accused persons and their four other accomplice were armed with two pistols, iron bars and machetes when they broke into the complainant's home.

They pointed pistols at the complainant and ordered her relatives to lie down.

The accused ransacked the house and took away US$7 000 and $4 000, 180 grammes of gold from the bed drawers and went away.

The complainant reported the matter at Penhalonga Police Station, leading to the arrest of the pair.

