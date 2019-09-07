Man axes wife, 2 children

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Wedza fatally axed his wife and two children, one of them a one-month-old infant, before drinking a tobacco pesticide in a bid to commit suicide.Innocent Chakabuda of Plot 83, Fels Farm in Wedza is currently at Mt St Mary's Hospital in Wedza under heavy police guard after the failedsuicide attempt.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident."I confirm the arrest of a Wedza man, who allegedly killed his wife and two children over a misunderstanding. We are saddened by the loss of lives in such a gruesome act. Members of the public should learn to respect the sanctity of life. Where people are embroiled in a misunderstanding, they should engage third and neutral professional parties to mediate in an amicable manner," he said.According to the police, on September 8, at around 5am, Chakabuda allegedly had a misunderstanding with his wife Junior Dzonga (20) after he had impregnated another woman in the same neighbourhood.The wife threatened to leave the matrimonial home together with their two children – Vongai (3) and Anenyasha (one month). This did not go down well with Chakabuda who allegedly took an axe and struck his wife and children several times on their heads, killing them on the spot.After the act, the suspect consumed a tobacco pesticide in an attempt to commit suicide.Due to pain, Chakabuda shouted for help and his mother Plaxedes Chakabuda (75) who resides about 100 metres away from the homestead rushed to the scene and found him wreathing in agony.Chakabuda told his mother that he had drunk poison.Plaxedes also discovered the three lifeless bodies before reporting the matter to the police.Police attended the scene and arrested the suspect.