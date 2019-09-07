Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police bust robbery syndicate

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
CHIPINGE police have bust a syndicate of robbers who had led a reign of terror in the Eastern Highlands area, breaking into shops, bars and lodges and escaping with property worth over $6 000.

Two of the suspects, Nomore Mike Sithole Mashava (22) and Tatenda Chinhuwo Takasiiwa (18), of Gaza Township appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing eight counts of unlawful entry and theft.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to September 23.

Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that the pair was part of a gang of robbers who had terrorised Chipinge residents.

On July 9, the pair, in the company of one Elisha who is still at large, allegedly broke into New World Bar at night and stole various items worth $1 410 and went away unnoticed.

Trymore Maphosa, a manager at the bar, discovered the break-in the following morning and reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that on July 21, the accused went to Dzonzai Guest Lodge and broke into the complainant, Robert Makuwe's vehicle which was parked at the premises.

They allegedly stole two laptops, cellphones and seven bottles of whisky and disappeared.

On August 6, they allegedly went to another drinking spot, Friends Bar, and stole beer and cigarettes.

Using the same modus operandi, they allegedly broke into five other business premises, escaping with property with a combined value of
over $6 000.

Investigations by detectives led to the arrest of Mashava and Takasiiwa, but their accomplice, Elisha, evaded arrest.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 77 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

4 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

4 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

4 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

5 hrs ago | 613 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9140 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

6 hrs ago | 7090 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 3468 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

7 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3492 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

9 hrs ago | 6641 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

9 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Man found dead in car

9 hrs ago | 976 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

9 hrs ago | 772 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

9 hrs ago | 955 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 636 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

9 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

9 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

9 hrs ago | 988 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man kidnaps cops

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Nepotistic appointment exposed as Ndiraya is eliminated, fails test

9 hrs ago | 771 Views

Kamabarami takes BCC head on

9 hrs ago | 570 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days