Police bust robbery syndicate

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHIPINGE police have bust a syndicate of robbers who had led a reign of terror in the Eastern Highlands area, breaking into shops, bars and lodges and escaping with property worth over $6 000.Two of the suspects, Nomore Mike Sithole Mashava (22) and Tatenda Chinhuwo Takasiiwa (18), of Gaza Township appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing eight counts of unlawful entry and theft.They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to September 23.Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that the pair was part of a gang of robbers who had terrorised Chipinge residents.On July 9, the pair, in the company of one Elisha who is still at large, allegedly broke into New World Bar at night and stole various items worth $1 410 and went away unnoticed.Trymore Maphosa, a manager at the bar, discovered the break-in the following morning and reported the matter to the police.The court heard that on July 21, the accused went to Dzonzai Guest Lodge and broke into the complainant, Robert Makuwe's vehicle which was parked at the premises.They allegedly stole two laptops, cellphones and seven bottles of whisky and disappeared.On August 6, they allegedly went to another drinking spot, Friends Bar, and stole beer and cigarettes.Using the same modus operandi, they allegedly broke into five other business premises, escaping with property with a combined value ofover $6 000.Investigations by detectives led to the arrest of Mashava and Takasiiwa, but their accomplice, Elisha, evaded arrest.