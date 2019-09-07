Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda has revealed that he has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa twice, advising him of Cabinet ministers bunking question and answer sessions in Parliament.

Last week, a handful of ministers attended both the Senate and National Assembly question and answer sessions. As a result, most questions that were specific to ministries ended up being responded to by leader of government business in Parliament, Ziyambi Ziyambi.

"I want to advise MPs in this House that I have written twice to His Excellency about non-attendance of ministers and I am told that the matter has been raised in Cabinet where all ministers were advised to attend parliamentary business in terms of Section 107 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe," Mudenda said.

"When I look around, I think we are all agreed, their absence today (last Wednesday) is appalling and pathetic," he said, adding that it was high time truant ministers were charged with contempt of Parliament.

Section 139 (d) of the Constitution allows for the questioning of ministers and deputy ministers by senators and MPs in the Senate and the National Assembly.
Section 107 (2) also compels every Vice-President, minister and deputy ministers to attend parliamentary committees and the House to answer questions from MPs.

"I have instructed the secretariat that those who have not tendered their apologies will have to be charged accordingly," Mudenda said, adding that ministers must prepare for the worst.

When the ministers were appointed soon after the removal of the late former President Robert Mugabe, they promised to hit the ground running and to behave differently from ministers of the old era who were also known for truancy.

In the Senate last Thursday, Senate deputy president Michael Nyambuya also expressed displeasure over the continued truancy of ministers.

"I am sure you will join me in expressing our disappointment to the fact that other than Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Monicah Mavhunga, no other ministers turned up to attend this very important issue of questions without notice and questions with notice.

"It is most regrettable and I can assure you that we are going to bring this to the attention of the President. We obviously have some ministers who are on duty elsewhere, but I am sure and convinced that there are other ministers somewhere out there who did not come for question and answer session," Nyambuya said.

Later, a few ministers trickled in to take questions from senators.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 0 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

4 hrs ago | 959 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

4 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

4 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

MDC turns 20 today

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

5 hrs ago | 8801 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

6 hrs ago | 6788 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

6 hrs ago | 3385 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 3438 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

7 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

8 hrs ago | 6532 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

8 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

8 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

9 hrs ago | 515 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

9 hrs ago | 675 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

9 hrs ago | 700 Views

Man found dead in car

9 hrs ago | 964 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

9 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

9 hrs ago | 559 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

9 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man kidnaps cops

9 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Nepotistic appointment exposed as Ndiraya is eliminated, fails test

9 hrs ago | 760 Views

Kamabarami takes BCC head on

9 hrs ago | 563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days