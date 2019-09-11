Latest News Editor's Choice


'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Sep 2019 at 08:43hrs | Views
The founders of MDC delayed the launch of the party which as scheduled for July 1999 to pay respect to Vice President Joshua Nkomo  who passed away at the beginning of the month  in the same , MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has revealed.

Chamisa was responding to critics who were questioning why his party postponed the 20th celebration anniversary celebrations  which were set for this Saturday  to pay  last respect to the late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe.

Said Chamisa, "Today,11 September in 1999, MDC was formed at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. The party was supposed to be launched in July but postponed on account of Joshua Nkomo's death. We will celebrate our 20 yrs of struggle, growth and people's victories on the 28th of Sept. People shall govern!"

Watch Chamisa speaking about mugabe's funeral below:






Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days