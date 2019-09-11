'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The founders of MDC delayed the launch of the party which as scheduled for July 1999 to pay respect to Vice President Joshua Nkomo who passed away at the beginning of the month in the same , MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has revealed.Chamisa was responding to critics who were questioning why his party postponed the 20th celebration anniversary celebrations which were set for this Saturday to pay last respect to the late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe.Said Chamisa, "Today,11 September in 1999, MDC was formed at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. The party was supposed to be launched in July but postponed on account of Joshua Nkomo's death. We will celebrate our 20 yrs of struggle, growth and people's victories on the 28th of Sept. People shall govern!"Watch Chamisa speaking about mugabe's funeral below: