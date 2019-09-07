Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare have reported that they have arrested two suspects accused of of llegal possession of ivory.The police say the suspects were nabbed at a restaurant in Belgravia while trying to sell the ivory.One of the suspects is reported to have attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police.A docket was opened the suspects will soon appear in court.Meanwhile, in two unrelated incidents, which occurred in Masvingo and Mutare, two men were fatally assaulted when they were caught attempting to steal from premises.The 8 suspects who assaulted the alleged thieves been reportedly arrested in Masvingo.The police have strongly warned civilians against meting out instant justice whenever a crime is committed against them as they may end up facing more serious criminal charges themselves.