Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Former President Robert Mugabe's nephew Jason Zhuwao has announced that he has commissioned entertainment company Bustop TV to cover the funeral of the Zimbabwean strongman.

In a tweet on Wednesday the Chairman of the Robert Mugabe Institute "I have assigned to give you live updates of the proceedings. From VaMugabe's arrival to when he is laid to rest. Follow their Facebook page now to keep informed."

Bustop TV has gained popularity in Zimbabwe over its political skits that probe critical developments happening in the comic in a comic manner.

International journalists have been camped at the Zvimba homestead of Robert Mugabe and more are expected in the country on Wednesday afternoon to witness the arrival of the remains of the late leader who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years.

Mugabe who passed away at the age of 95 in Singapore was removed through a bloody coup in November 2017.

The coup claimed lives including that of CIO Boss Peter Munetsi and exiled many ZANU PF cadres including Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

9 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

19 mins ago | 28 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 543 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 488 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9851 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7739 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3624 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 6916 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 533 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 690 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 996 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 792 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 357 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 983 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 662 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 292 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days