Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I have assigned @bustoptv to give you live updates of the proceedings. From VaMugabe's arrival to when he is laid to rest. Follow their Facebook page now to keep informed. pic.twitter.com/LR06UGKzIm — Cde Jason Zhuwao (@jasonzhuwao) September 11, 2019

Former President Robert Mugabe's nephew Jason Zhuwao has announced that he has commissioned entertainment company Bustop TV to cover the funeral of the Zimbabwean strongman.In a tweet on Wednesday the Chairman of the Robert Mugabe Institute "I have assigned to give you live updates of the proceedings. From VaMugabe's arrival to when he is laid to rest. Follow their Facebook page now to keep informed."Bustop TV has gained popularity in Zimbabwe over its political skits that probe critical developments happening in the comic in a comic manner.International journalists have been camped at the Zvimba homestead of Robert Mugabe and more are expected in the country on Wednesday afternoon to witness the arrival of the remains of the late leader who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years.Mugabe who passed away at the age of 95 in Singapore was removed through a bloody coup in November 2017.The coup claimed lives including that of CIO Boss Peter Munetsi and exiled many ZANU PF cadres including Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo.