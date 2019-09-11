Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Sep 2019 at 10:58hrs | Views
A mysterious fire appeared on Wednesday morning on top of one of the hills at the National Heroes acre during the burial of  Major General Trust Mugoba who passed away in Harare of September 6.

A picture posted by Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi shows a white smoke protruding from the hill.

During his untimely death, Mugoba was Chief of the African Union standby army stationed in Ethiopia.

Mourning his death Dr Daniel Shumba said, "We fought alongside each other while in the Special Forces. A humble man, respecter of the Constitution, intolerant of corruption, brother, and family man. A true General indeed. Shall miss you. Unable to attend your funeral coz the regime is on my case. RIP mukoma Trust Mugoba."




Source - Byo24News

