Notorious House maid jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole

An unrepentant house maid who went on a stealing spree at her two employer's house within 10 day was sentenced to an effective eight months jail term by Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa last Friday.Melisa Dube (19) who had a previous conviction after she stole her employers valuable had the five months suspended sentence added on top of the three months sentence passed on the current theft charge.Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on September 3 Dube who was employed as a house maid in Kwekwe took advantage of the absence of her employer Jain Mawondera and took a black satchel, one pair of sandals and US$130.She boarded a commuter omnibus and fled to Amaveni Kwekwe, Mawondera returned and discovered that some of her items and cash had been stole; she filed a police report leading to the convict's arrest.Meanwhile the court proved that Dube was convicted of the same charge the previous week and was sentenced to five months wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour hence she failed to repent.