Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Notorious House maid jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
An unrepentant house maid who went on a stealing spree at her two employer's house within 10 day was sentenced to an effective eight months jail term by Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa last Friday.

Melisa Dube (19) who had a previous conviction after she stole her employers valuable had the five months suspended sentence added on top of the three months sentence passed on the current theft charge.

Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on September 3 Dube who was employed as a house maid in Kwekwe took advantage of the absence of her employer Jain Mawondera and took a black satchel, one pair of sandals and US$130.

She boarded a commuter omnibus and fled to Amaveni Kwekwe, Mawondera returned and discovered that some of her items and cash had been stole; she filed a police report leading to the convict's arrest.

Meanwhile the court proved that Dube was convicted of the same charge the previous week and was sentenced to five months wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour hence she failed to repent.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 6 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

4 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

5 hrs ago | 605 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

5 hrs ago | 8964 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

6 hrs ago | 6932 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

6 hrs ago | 3419 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

7 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 3460 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

8 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

9 hrs ago | 6581 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

9 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

9 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

9 hrs ago | 517 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

9 hrs ago | 678 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

9 hrs ago | 702 Views

Man found dead in car

9 hrs ago | 970 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

9 hrs ago | 759 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

9 hrs ago | 948 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 353 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

9 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

9 hrs ago | 985 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man kidnaps cops

9 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

Nepotistic appointment exposed as Ndiraya is eliminated, fails test

9 hrs ago | 765 Views

Kamabarami takes BCC head on

9 hrs ago | 566 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days