AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Deputy Information Minister Dr Energy Mutodi warned young people to be alert and on the look out for Anti President Emmerson Mnangagwa elements who are harbouring Presidential ambitions.Dr Mutodi said there are elements who do not want Emmerson Mnangagwa's successes highlighted as they fear that it would take time for another President to come in.Mutodi refused to name those with ambitions and sinister motives and said it is not yet time to name and shame them.Listen to his audio below: