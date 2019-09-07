News / National
WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe
The remains of the late former President of Zimbabwe Robert Gabriel Mugabe arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday afternoon.
It was received by the Head of State President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Senior government officials and service Chiefs.
Mugabe's body will be taken to One Commando before being flown to Rufaro stadium on Saturday for a funeral service.
Watch the live video below:
Source - Byo24News