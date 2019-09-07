Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Member' of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council and United Refineries CEO Busisa Moyo has landed himself a top post as one of the board members of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.In a statement issued by Finace Minister Mythuli Ncube, the board will be chaired by RBZ Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya.The appointment are with effect from 10 September 2019.Another member of the PAC Edwin Manikai is also part of the board.