Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

by Staff Reporter
12 hrs ago
Former Zanu-PF national commissar Savior Kasukuwere says former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's health deteriorated leading to his death due to the treatment he received from his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe died on 6 September at the age of 95.

Kasukuwere said after Mugabe's ouster in the November 2017 military coup, Mugabe was subjected to a barrage of attacks and humiliation by senior Zanu-PF members.

"I think to an extent that the harassment, the unfair behavior by the comrades who have now taken over the country, we must put it clearly that you can't keep on doing thisz effectively Mugabe died in exile," said Kasukuwere

"He was the founding father of our country, come the day of the coup, President Mugabe accepted that well, this is what the nation wants for me to step down and he did that but there were many statements thereafter.

"Everybody who thought they had to say something would say this man was a sell out, he is the one who brought sanctions on the country, very unguided statements by senior members of the party which they know very well that this can't be accepted."

Kasuwere said the attacks were unacceptable especially considering that Mugabe and his wife Grace were the only remaining names on the United States and European Union sanctions list.

"To then caricature such a man just because you want power is unacceptable. I think the time has come for us to be very blunt with each other and say no Cdes we are going wrong, we are going astray, let's respect each other, let's respect the founding fathers of our, President Mugabe did not deserve to be treated in the manner he was," said Kasukuwere.


Source - Byo24News

