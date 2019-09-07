Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robert Mugabe funeral programme kicks off

by ZimLive
6 hrs ago | Views
The body of former President Robert Mugabe arrived in Harare on Wednesday afternoon, officially-kicking off a funeral programme which will culminate in his burial on Sunday.

A charter plane bringing Mugabe's remains landed at 3.25PM at the main airport in Harare named after the polarising former Zanu-PF leader.

Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first leader who ruled the nation for 37 years until he was ousted by the military in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital on September 6 at the age of 95.

President Emmerson Mnagagwa and the first lady, Auxillia, were at the foot of the plane's steps to receive Mugabe's widow, Grace who covered her head with a black veil and walked with her children Bona, Chatunga and Robert Junior.

Speaking shortly afterwards to a few hundred people gathered at the airport, Mnangagwa announced that Mugabe would be laid to rest on Sunday.

Mnangagwa, who was Mugabe's closest ally and vice president before ousting him with the military, praised him as "our revolutionary commander … an icon of pan-Africanism" and "the man who created our nation."

Mugabe is proving as polarising in death as he was in life, as the fight over where he will be buried threatens to embarrass his successor, Mnangagwa, and deepen divisions in the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Mugabe's body was taken to the nearby One Commando military barracks from the airport, but perhaps to illustrate the tensions between the family and the government, Mugabe's relatives insisted on taking the body away to his Blue Roof residence in the plush Borrowdale suburb overnight.

Jonathan Moyo, one of Mugabe's loyalists and former minister who fled to Kenya during the coup, earlier tweeted: "And let it not be forgotten that One Commando is one of the three regiments that executed the military coup on November 15, 2017, in brutal violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It will be in bad taste to take President Mugabe's body there. Blue Roof is the best place!"

A funeral programme would be announced by the home affairs ministry after consultations with the Mugabe family, Mnangagwa said.

The government wants Mugabe buried on Sunday at the National Heroes Acre state monument, a burial place reserved for top officials of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party who contributed to ending white colonial rule.

But some family members are digging in, maintaining that he should be buried at his birthplace in Kutama, some 85 kilometers northwest of Harare. Mnangagwa is unlikely to attend the burial if it is held away from the Heroes Acre, following tradition.

Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao, who now lives in South Africa, said on Tuesday that the government should respect Mugabe's wishes to be buried next to his mother in Kutama, warning that "hijacking President Mugabe's legacy for expediency will only provide transient relief to such grave robbers."


On Thursday and Friday, Mugabe's body will be on public display at Rufaro Stadium in the Mbare neighbourhood for public viewing before it is moved Saturday to the National Sports Stadium, where African heads of state, dignitaries and the public will attend a service.
As Mugabe's body made its way to his former home, Harare otherwise remained bustling, with vehicles lined up for scarce fuel, vendors selling vegetables and currency dealers selling cash.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema to attend Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Mupfumira could flee to England, says magistrate

6 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Mugabe nephew warns Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Mnangagwa begs Zvimba chiefs to bury Mugabe at Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Fresh bid to identify Mnangagwa bomber

6 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Kasukuwere finally meets Grace Mugabe in Singapore

6 hrs ago | 2131 Views

It is impossible to portray dictator Mugabe as a hero, impossible, 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

9 hrs ago | 666 Views

A tale of a lion, Mugabe!

9 hrs ago | 917 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

11 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

12 hrs ago | 4352 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

12 hrs ago | 3486 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2645 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 4859 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

15 hrs ago | 4289 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

15 hrs ago | 1386 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

17 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

17 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

17 hrs ago | 568 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

17 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

17 hrs ago | 608 Views

MDC turns 20 today

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

18 hrs ago | 772 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

18 hrs ago | 15801 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

19 hrs ago | 11607 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

19 hrs ago | 4264 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

20 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

20 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

20 hrs ago | 4853 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

20 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

21 hrs ago | 8498 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

21 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

21 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

21 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

21 hrs ago | 599 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

21 hrs ago | 761 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

21 hrs ago | 818 Views

Man found dead in car

21 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

21 hrs ago | 157 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

21 hrs ago | 1034 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

21 hrs ago | 413 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

21 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

21 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

21 hrs ago | 1154 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

21 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 482 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

21 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

22 hrs ago | 1252 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days