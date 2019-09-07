Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fresh bid to identify Mnangagwa bomber

by ZimLive
6 hrs ago | Views
Investigators are trying to breathe new life into a stalled investigation into the attempted assassination of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in June last year.

On Wednesday, police in Bulawayo - through the state-run Chronicle newspaper - published an image of a suspect asking for the public's help to identify him.

A hand grenade was thrown at Mnangagwa and the entire Zanu-PF leadership as they left the stage at White City Stadium in Bulawayo following a campaign rally.

A multi-agency investigation which at one time included bomb experts from Belarus did not result in any prosecution, despite Mnangagwa claiming he knew who was behind the attack and would order their arrest after elections held in July last year.

Two drifters arrested in the early stages of the investigation were let go.

Police spokeswoman Nomalanga Msebele said the man was "wanted for public violence crime".

"Police want to interview the suspect so that he can clear his name," Msebele said.

According to the Chronicle, police said the suspect was "captured on camera committing public violence in Bulawayo recently."

The picture is not new to ZimLive readers, however. We reported in February that Military Intelligence had watched several hours of television footage from the event taken with different cameras before developing a suspect, who is the man in the picture released by police.

It is not the first time investigators have tried to have the suspect identified using subterfuge. In July last year, they inserted an advert in the Chronicle with a different image of the same man asking: "Have you seen him?"

"Mr John Mavura is appealing for assistance in locating his relative (pictured about). Mr Mavura can be contacted on 0774788399," the accompanying text said.

The investigation was all but abandoned after a 10-man crack team from the Criminal Investigations Department in Harare was withdrawn from the case last December.

Mnangagwa was leaving the VIP tent at White City Stadium to walk the short distance to his waiting bulletproof Mercedes when a grenade was thrown in his direction by an individual in the crowd. It ricocheted off a tent rope and, as Mnangagwa later recounted to the BBC, "exploded a few inches away from me – but it was not my time".

The explosion killed three state security agents and wounded over 40 people, among them Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Zanu-PF chairwoman, Oppah Muchinguri.

Bomb experts from Belarus joined the investigation briefly, and concluded the explosive device was an offensive fragmentation grenade made in Russia, and is in current use by the Zimbabwe military. They projected that it had been lobbed in Mnangagwa's direction from a distance of about 17-20 meters, ZimLive was briefed.

Mnangagwa claimed, just days after the attack, that he knew the identity of the bombers and they would be dealt with after elections, but no arrests have been made.

"I think this is a political action by some persons aggrieved by the current democratic dispensation of the country," Mnangagwa said in the BBC interview.

"My hunch without evidence is that the people who are aggrieved about the new dispensation are the G40," Mnangagwa added, referring to a Zanu-PF faction known as Generation 40 which was loyal to former President Robert Mugabe, ousted in a military coup in November 2017.

After a disputed election win in August last year, Mnangagwa told supporters during a Zanu-PF rally that "we now have the knowledge on who did it. We want the current (electoral) processes to pass then we will deal with that matter."

Mnangagwa's claims always bemused investigators, who have so far not found a viable lead, ZimLive learnt from several interviews with people connected to the investigation.

In its early stages, the investigation got bogged down in inter-agency suspicions, with the military distrustful of the police and CIO, the two security agencies which were loyal to Mugabe until the end.

"The military's first suspicion was that the grenade had come from the police armoury. That was comprehensively quashed because the police got rid of their grenade stocks in the 1980s, and the only people with grenades are the military," one source said, speaking on condition they were not named.

Then it was the turn of the CID to point fingers at the military. In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, police officers inside the stadium were pointed in the general direction where a suspect in a yellow T-Shirt had allegedly ran. Pursuing officers were told by witnesses that their suspect had been picked up by soldiers, but the military denied holding the man.

Using video footage from several cameras that were recording at the time of the explosion, investigators spoke to dozens of people of interest but one-by-one, they were cleared.

Investigators have, however, failed to track down the mystery man police now want identified.

The suspect was seen standing roughly in the area from where they believe the grenade was tossed. Over the course of the rally, the man is seen on video wearing a white Zanu-PF T-Shirt, and then later a yellow Zanu-PF T-Shirt. At one point, he also had a cap on, ZimLive was briefed.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema to attend Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Mupfumira could flee to England, says magistrate

6 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Mugabe nephew warns Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Mnangagwa begs Zvimba chiefs to bury Mugabe at Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Robert Mugabe funeral programme kicks off

6 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Kasukuwere finally meets Grace Mugabe in Singapore

6 hrs ago | 2128 Views

It is impossible to portray dictator Mugabe as a hero, impossible, 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

9 hrs ago | 666 Views

A tale of a lion, Mugabe!

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

11 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

12 hrs ago | 4351 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

12 hrs ago | 3485 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2645 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 4859 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

15 hrs ago | 4289 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

15 hrs ago | 1386 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

17 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

17 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

17 hrs ago | 568 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

17 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

17 hrs ago | 608 Views

MDC turns 20 today

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

18 hrs ago | 772 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

18 hrs ago | 15798 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

19 hrs ago | 11606 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

19 hrs ago | 4264 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

20 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

20 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

20 hrs ago | 4852 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

20 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

21 hrs ago | 8498 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

21 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

21 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

21 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

21 hrs ago | 599 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

21 hrs ago | 761 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

21 hrs ago | 818 Views

Man found dead in car

21 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

21 hrs ago | 157 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

21 hrs ago | 1034 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

21 hrs ago | 413 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

21 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

21 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

21 hrs ago | 1154 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

21 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 482 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

21 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

22 hrs ago | 1252 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days