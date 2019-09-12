PHOTO: Chamisa consoles Grace Mugabe on bed

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A photo of MDC leader Nelson Chamisa consoling Grace Mugabe the widow of the late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe has gone viral on the internet.The image shows a kneeling Chamisa holding Grace who is seated on a bed next to Mugabe's coffin.Mugabe told the media on the eve of the elections that he was going to vote for Chamisa.