WATCH: Mugabe went to Singapore to flee Mnangagwa

Late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwawo has said his uncle left Zimbabwe for Singapore not on medical reasons but to flee President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies who were tormenting him.Mugabe died in Singapore on 6 September.Speaking at a memorial service held by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in South Africa on Thursday, Zhuwawo said Mugabe only went to hospital five days before his death."President Mugabe went to Singapore and he was staying in a rented house, not in a hospital, however five days before he passed on, his condition deteriorated and when his condition deteriorated, he was taken to hospital," said Zhuwawo."President Mugabe was in hospital five days before he passed on, President Mugabe effectively was tormented by Zanu-PF, he was tormented by the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa."Zhuwawo said it was always Mugabe's wish to die in Zimbabwe."President Mugabe did not die in Zimbabwe because of Emmerson Mnangagwa, when President Mugabe spoke with members of the family, members of his immediate family, he gave them specific instructions on what should happen at his funeral and at his burial," said Zhuwawo.He said Mugabe's widow had instructed him to tell the world that they were being coerced by Mnangagwa to ignore Mugabe's wishes on where he should be buried." I call upon you Commander In Chief (Malema) to help the family have the wishes of President Mugabe be recognised, it demands of us that President Mugabe is able to rest in peace, that President Mugabe rests in power," said Zhuwawo."It is not possible that Emmerson Mnangagwa and his henchmen can pontificate over President Robert Mugabe."