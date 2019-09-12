11 Heads of State for Mugabe funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

Eleven Heads of State and eight former Presidents from various African countries have so far confirmed their attendance at the late former President Robert Mugabe's State funeral service set for Saturday.Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet in charge of Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba confirmed the list of the Heads of State that will attend the ceremony in a statement this afternoon.The 11 are Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, DRC'S Felix Tshisekedi, Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo, Malawi's Arthur Peter Mutharika, Angola's Joao Laurenco, Saharawi's Brahim Ghali, South Africa's Cyril Rhamaphosa, Mozambique's Felipe Nyusi, Zambia's Edgar Lungu, Namibia's Hage Geingob and Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta.Most of the leaders are expected in the country on Saturday with the exception of Presidents Geingob and Ghali.The former Presidents that have also confirmed their attendance are Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Banda, Mozambique's Joachim Chissano, South Africa's Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, Namibia's Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba and Botswana's Festus Mogae.