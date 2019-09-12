Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Strive Masiyiwa leaves AGRA in good stead

by Staff reporter
12 Sep 2019 at 20:43hrs | Views
When the African Green Revolution Alliance (AGRA) was established several years ago, the aim was to provide a platform for global and African leaders to develop actionable plans that would move African agriculture forward.

And years on, the platform is testimony to what such partnerships can do in terms of food security in the African continent. Given its successes since its formation, it's a model that can be used universally across globe.

A brain child of former secretary general of the United Nations, the late Kofi Annan, AGRA focuses on pro-agriculture technology policies, that are meant to lift African agricultural production.

Relying heavily from what Mr Annan said at inception that Africa "must join together," AGRA has been all about establishing partnerships that are essential to achieving transformative change and for the continent to be food secure.  

Now in its 9th edition, the Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) is considered the world's premier forum for African agriculture. It pulls together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward.

Zimbabwean entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, the immediate past chairman of AGRA, understands how key the forum has been to the transformation of the agriculture sector.

Mr Masiyiwa understands the dynamics of business in Africa enough to know that the future lies in agriculture and has spent the better part of his tenure to focus on how to bring technology, finance, and partnerships into the sector.

During his tenure, AGRF financed 110 seed manufacturing companies in 16 countries according to a post on his Facebook page.

"These businesses received an average of $2 million in investment each," Mr Masiyiwa said adding that as a result of such investment seed production increased from 2000 MT/year to 110,000 MT/year.

Through a venture fund for Agripreneurs' known as AECF at least $350 million in investable funds are available. "This is in addition to another platform for donors and investors to make annual pledges for agriculture, a fund which has now reached $60 billion," he said.

Capacitating entrepreneurs has also been a key focus area as AGRF created a platform for investors to meet entrepreneurs every year in what it called a "Deal Room".

Through such platforms, AGRF created a distribution network of entrepreneurs to sell seeds and fertilizers while a network of 38 000 agro-dealers was trained. This also helped reduce access to seeds and fertiliser distributors from 60km, to 4km.

Such initiatives, according to Mr Masiyiwa, have been a major draw card to AGRF every year.

This year alone, more than 2300 delegates gathered in Accra, Ghana for the 10th edition of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) which ran from September 3-6.

Youth participation has been a focus area with AGRF pushing for policies for young people, women and smallholder farmers, whom Mr Masiyiwa described as the backbone of African agriculture.

In his speech at this year's AGRF, Mr Masiyiwa said the youth, by their apparent desire to see a convergence between technology and agriculture "will pioneer an economic revolution unlike any that has been seen elsewhere in the world".

"Agriculture matters. And young people now see the opportunity in agriculture - it is an extraordinary opportunity and they are not looking at it from a purely agricultural basis, they are looking at the entire value chain," said Mr Masiyiwa.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4113 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1052 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4199 Views

Striking doctors dig in

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

8 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5730 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4375 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4799 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2191 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days