Zimbabwe an example of how to co-exist, says Muchinguri-Kashiri

ZIMBABWE is a shining example of how to co-exist in the region and beyond, a sign of maturity by its people, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.She was speaking in the context of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, which saw two Zimbabweans being killed and others displaced. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri made the remarks recently as she handed over land demined by the Norwegian People's Aid on the outskirts of Mutare."During the Federation (of Rhodesia and Nyasaland), there was free movement of citizens from Zambia and Malawi, and we have maintained that very strong bond of relationships," he said."Our relations with others are good, but we hear in South Africa our people and those from Malawi and Mozambique are being killed as a result of xenophobia. Just see the developments on social media."The South Africans were also attacking Zambians, Nigerians, Somalis and Ethiopians. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri applauded Zimbabweans for their maturity."I want to thank Zimbabweans, we have matured as a people and we respect every person who resides in our country and treat them well," she said."We must remain accommodative and show the world that Zimbabwe is a shining example of a country that relates and works well with others."Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said such disposition augurs well with President Mnangagwa's engagement and re-engagement efforts."Our President is talking about engagement and re-engagement," she said."He is talking about unity among Zimbabweans and beyond. We are accommodating everyone and this is the type of relationship that we want to promote."Good neighbourliness and also to respect humankind."South Africans have been targeting fellow Africans working and doing business in that country for attacks, killing, maiming and displacing thousands.They argue that foreigners are taking away their jobs. The attacks have since attracted global condemnation.