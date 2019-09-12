Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prices up 100% in one week

by Staff reporter
12 Sep 2019 at 20:54hrs | Views
PRICES of basic commodities have increased by up to 100 percent this week thereby pushing the prices beyond the reach of most consumers.

Shops, including big supermarkets, have increased prices of basic goods such as bread, mealie-meal, cooking oil, meat, rice and vegetables among others.

A snap survey carried out by The Chronicle in Bulawayo yesterday revealed that prices of basic commodities have been increased by up to 100 percent.

A two-litre bottle of cooking oil, which was selling at around $28, has increased to $35. The price of a 10kg bag of mealie-meal has been increased from $27 to about $68 but most supermarkets do not have the mealie-meal.

The price of a loaf of bread has also gone up from $6,90 to $9 while that of 1kg of salt has gone up from $4 to $7. The price of a 1kg packet of Cremora has gone up from $40 to $50 and that of a packet of 2kg rice has  increased from $20 to $25.

Vegetables have also become a luxury as prices have sharply increased with a pocket of potatoes going for $50 up from $38. A 2kg portion of chicken cuts is now selling for between $40 and $45 while the price of a kg of beef is now pegged at $39 or more depending on the quality.  

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Mr Denford Mutashu attributed the price increases to the changing interbank rates and speculation by retailers. He said the speculative behaviour emanates from the fact that Government has stopped publishing inflation figures.

"While we remain positive and optimistic that the prices will stabilise, there is need to provide all the required information. Month- on-month and year-on-year inflation figures are important for planning purposes," he said.

Mr Mutashu said there was also a need to ensure uninterrupted power supplies to enable manufacturers to use their time productively as opposed to paying idle workers.

Consumers in Bulawayo said the prices of most basic commodities were no longer affordable. Mr Lindela Dube, a taxi driver, said the prices were not commensurate with the levels of salaries people were earning.

"If this trend of price increases is not controlled, people will fail to feed their families. People are already struggling to put food on the table and something must be done urgently to rein in retailers. Food is there in the shops but people cannot afford the prices," he said.

Ms Stella Mashava, a civil servant, said most workers' salaries were no longer enough to buy just the basics making it pointless to go to work.

"The prices we are seeing in these shops are frustrating given our meagre salaries," she said.

Mrs Mashava said it was time Government put in place measures to control prices especially of basic commodities that people cannot do without. Mrs Ntombizodwa Mlilo, a vendor, said it was worrying that the prices were being increased at a time when the economy was not doing well.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4112 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1052 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3404 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4198 Views

Striking doctors dig in

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

8 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 399 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5730 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4375 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4799 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2191 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days