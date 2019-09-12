Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's name used for extortion

by Staff reporter
12 Sep 2019 at 20:57hrs | Views
Two people have been arrested for allegedly abusing the name of First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, to extort more than US$40 000 from Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya.

They misrepresented to the church leaders that they were officers from the military intelligence attached to the office of the First Lady. It is alleged that the duo, a man and a woman exerted force on the man of the cloth demanding a "protection fee" to be forwarded to the First Lady.

They demanded a deposit payment of US$40 000.

They reportedly lied that the First Lady would then protect Magaya, who is under investigations for allegedly abusing women.

Magaya is under investigation by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission. Pertinus Zvabva (45) of Crowhill West and an ex-soldier Takesure Marisa (50) of Kuwadzana, have been pestering Magaya for cash for almost a week.

Following several calls, Magaya's right hand man, Overseer Admire Mango, then alerted the police resulting in a trap being set.

Detectives arrested Zvabva at Rowan Martin Building where she had agreed to meet with Mango after refusing to collect part of the money at Magaya's hotel in Prospect Hotel. Further investigations led to the arrest of Marisa who was found near the Harare Magistrates' Court.

They were taken to Harare Central Police Station for further investigations by the CID Law and Order Section. The two were yesterday still in police custody. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case.

In an interview, Overseer Mango said a number of people were now in the habit of trying to extort money from Magaya using the names of politicians and senior government officials. He said the two suspects started by befriending them a few weeks ago while masquerading as security agents attached to the office of the First Lady.

"They said Amai Mnangagwa was aware of all the allegations being levelled against Prophet Walter Magaya and that she was willing to assist him," said Overseer Mango.

"They went on to demand a 'deposit' of US$40 000 but emphasised that the money was just a down payment. We became suspicious because knowing the mother of the nation, she would not act in such a manner that would disgrace her personality and office.

"We alerted the police resulting in the arrest of the two. One of them identified himself as 'Major General Dube'."

Source - chronicle

