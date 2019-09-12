Justice Ministry hikes tariffs

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has increased tariffs by over 150 percent a development that has resulted in marriage licence costing Z$100 and a liquor licence application fee going up to Z$1 500.The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed the increase in tariffs, which is with immediate effect."We have reviewed all fees to make them relevant to the current economic environment after we introduced our own currency as the sole legal tender, " he said.The increases are contained in Statutory Instrument 188 of 2019 (Magistrates Court (Civil) (Amendment) Rules, 2019 (No.1). The SI effectively increased fees for civil courts with immediate effect.According to the SI marriage licence has been set at ZW$100 up from $35. Application of civil imprisonment is now pegged at ZW$100 up from $20. Liquor licence application (Bulawayo and Harare districts) for temporary application and late opening now costs ZW$1500 and ZW$1050 up from $500 and $350 respectively.Certification of documents per page now costs ZW$3 up from 50c. Local court (a villager appealing against a ruling by a traditional leader) appeal now cost ZW$50 from $5.Notice of appeal and warrant of civil imprisonment are now on ZW$50 from $10, warrant of execution against property ZW$20 from $4, request for default judgment ZW$10 from $2.Notice of pre trial conference now cost ZW$10 up from $2. Inspection of records is now ZW$10 up from $4 while consent of transfer is now ZW$10 up from $5 and notice of withdrawal is now ZW$10 up from $2.