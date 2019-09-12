Information Ministry mourns Mugabe, Mugoba

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has consoled the Mugabe and Mugoba families following the deaths of national heroes, former President Robert Mugabe and Major General Trust Mugoba. Both national heroes died on Friday last week.Mugabe's remains arrived in the country yesterday afternoon and burial is expected to be on Sunday.He died at 95 in Singapore. The late Maj Gen Mugoba, who was 60, was buried yesterday at the National Heroes' Acre.In a statement yesterday, the ministry said: "The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa (Senator), the Deputy Minister Dr Energy Mutodi, the Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, the management and staff of the ministry, would like to join His Excellency the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Amai Grace Mugabe, the Mugabe family and the nation at large in mourning the death of our founding President and iconic leader of our liberation struggle, Robert Gabriel Mugabe."The late former President RG Mugabe dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of our people. His contributions to the history of our country and continent will never be forgotten."May we all continue to honour his legacy by upholding the values of self-rule and self-determination."Turning to Maj Gen Mugoba, who died after a short illness, the ministry said it was joining President Mnangagwa, Amai Mugoba, the Mugoba family and the nation at large, in mourning the late national hero."The late Major General Trust Mugoba was a dedicated son of the soil who sacrificed his life to fight for the liberation of Zimbabwe, where equality and justice are now accessible to all," it said."We are thankful that he dared to dream of a united and free Zimbabwe and worked all his life to protect that dream by tirelessly guarding our sovereignty and independence."Indeed, we have come far as a nation, soaring on the legacy of our heroes and heroines."Maj-Gen Mugoba is survived by his wife Peddie, nine children and three grandchildren.