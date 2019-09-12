Bindura trio in court over Mnangagwa 'insults'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE people have been dragged to the court and charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa as authorities continue to crack down on dissent.The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Saymore Mashorokoto and Evermore Kakurira have been summoned to appear at the Bindura Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly telling Tichaona Svinurai, a fellow resident, that Mnangagwa had dismally failed to revive the country's political and economic fortunes and should, therefore, hand over power to opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa."The Zimbabwe Republic Police charged Mashorokoto, who was in the company of Kakurira, for contravening section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and stated that by uttering such words to Svinurai, he had acted in a disorderly conduct and had used threatening, abusive or insulting words intending to provoke a breach of peace or realising that there was a real risk or possibility that a breach of the peace may be provoked," ZLHR reported.The 45-year-old Mashorokoto and Kakurira (46) are represented by Tinomuda Shoko of ZLHR.In a different incident, ZLHR also said Brian Kembo, another Bindura resident and ward 3 councillor, will appear in court on September 18 to face a charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly saying people were stressed owing to Mnangagwa's failure to fix the country's economic crisis after winning the 2018 presidential election.Kembo is represented by ZLHR's Idirashe Chikomba.