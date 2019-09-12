Chamisa gets cosy with Grace Mugabe

News / National

by ZImLive

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa on Thursday went to Robert Mugabe's family home to pay his respects to the former leader's widow and children.Chamisa was accompanied by his two deputies Lynette Karenyi-Kore and Tendai Biti, and organising secretary Amos Chibaya, among other senior officials.The MDC cancelled celebrations of its 20th anniversary scheduled for this weekend out of respect for Zimbabwe's polarising founding leader, whose burial is scheduled for early next week, according to his family.Chamisa said: "The reason why we are here is to do the African thing that is expected. You are aware that Mr Mugabe had a connection and relationship with us in the context of politics."On the other side, we had many differences but beyond the differences that we had politically to save our people, we have to reflect on his contribution. In line with our ubuntu, and what is expected of us from a leadership point of view, we have come to pay our condolences to the Mugabe family an of course to all Zimbabweans and the whole of Africa."Service chiefs arrived as Chamisa was still at the Mugabe home. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to have delayed his arrival until the MDC leader left.