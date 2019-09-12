Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutodi cannot be praised or ululated for spreading divisions and hatred

by Prince Zwide Khumalo
12 Sep 2019 at 21:22hrs | Views
The utterances by Energy Mutondi that in this day and age suggests that Ndebeles do not belong to this country, Zimbabwe, are unfortunate. The leadership style that lacks originality and seems to be driven by incidents in other countries is of basest level ever imagined. This country is suffering from very poor energy utilities management and one leader failing in that leadership takes his failures to divide the nation further.

Zimbabweans should not accept leadership that equate economic and trade issues to xenophobic behaviour. Were there any trade agreements signed between Zimbabwe and South Africa that defined the national structure which has anything to do with Mzilikazi and his nation? Is this the standard of leadership that will salvage this country from the energy problems we are facing? People have watched movie-like trade agreement meetings in which some of our leadership of Mutondi quality sit in foreign countries such as Japan, China, America and name many countries. The foreign countries participants walk in with equipment from which they can check profiles of representatives from Zimbabwe there and then    and relate these to their inputs in the meetings.

Our representatives would only be sitting with pads and pens that they find on the tables and which, if there are extras from absentee invitees they walk along tables collecting to accumulate soveniours. It is not surprising that this country, a beautiful country with diverse nationalities all with foreign origins except the San, continues to sink all round because of leadership of low continuum that wait for violence in South Africa that is eating the lives of our people daily to make divisive statements.

People in a progressive country, want Mutondi to ensure that bread and butter issues are attended to such as electricity cuts and load shedding, fuel and gas supplies that are limited and expensive. Leadership seems a very complicated issue. As Zimbabweans, people should reject abject behaviour that lacks in responsibility and understanding of the complexities of nationhood. One hopes that Government of Zimbabwe realizes that utterances of the nature made by Mutondi cannot be read in isolation to him and as such it should act and bring him to book to preserve it's image locally and internationally.

Positions in Government should not be abused as authority to release repugnant statements as one made by Mutondi about the desperate situation our people find themselves in, in South Africa today. He should be taking leadership to help secure the suffering masses in South Africa of Zimbabwean nationalities including those of Africa as a whole. His hate for the Ndebele people, which is clear in his deliberate utterances, should not be allowed to translate into Government leadership behaviour. This is wayward, rustic in nature and lacking in urgent leadership response to poor Zimbabwean nationalities being murdered daily in the name of being foreigners.

Mutondi owes this nation a better attitude and quality leadership. I personally do not know Mutondi and I have not met him and probably do not wish and hope to ever meet him. What is fact is that his statement is an embarrassment to rational minds in this country when everybody collectively should be crafting ways of at least ensuring that our loved one in South Africa are safe. If we have trade agreements with South Africa, we should be using that to have access to the Government of South Africa to demand that President Ramaphosa takes decisive leadership to protect Zimbabweans and other African nationals from harassment and murders. It is unfortunate that Mutondi's contribution to the problem at hand, which is the killings of our relatives in South Africa, lacks in craftness. He cannot be praised or ululated for spreading divisions and hatred within this country and failing to take leadership to rescue Zimbabweans being killed in South Africa.

By Prince Zwide Khumalo
zwide54@gmail.com

Source - Prince Zwide Khumalo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4090 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1050 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4181 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

8 hrs ago | 392 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 399 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5727 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4374 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days