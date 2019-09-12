Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Keep your De Klerk, we will keep our Mugabe'

by City Press
12 Sep 2019 at 21:36hrs | Views
EFF leader Julius Malema gave a defiant tribute to former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, who he called a "patriot", at a memorial service held by the party on Thursday.

"For so long we have been told by the white man who we should and should not celebrate. Murderers such as former president [FW] de Klerk are honoured and given Nobel prizes while we are constantly told that we should not celebrate our black revolutionaries such as Robert Mugabe," Malema said.

"They can keep their [FW] de Klerk, we will keep our Mugabe."

Malema said it was fitting that the memorial – held at Orlando East Communal Hall in Soweto – was on the same day on which South Africa commemorated the 42nd anniversary of the death of "one of its true sons of the soil" Steve Biko.

He said Mugabe, like Biko, was "a towering figure in the revolution" which his own party sought to emulate.

Addressing the contentious land reform project that the Zimbabwean government, under the leadership of Mugabe, undertook, Malema said: "Like a patriot, Mugabe delayed his land reform project until such a time as South Africa and most African countries had gained their independence."

"He did this because he knew if he had undertaken the project earlier it would have led to protracted colonialism on other African states," said a passionate Malema.

He said should people continue to find fault in Mugabe and how he led, South Africa should also shoulder the blame for this since "Mugabe cut his teeth in politics in South Africa while he was a student at the University of Fort Hare where he interacted with other political heavyweights who also went on to lead their respective countries".

Malema also took the opportunity to call for calm amid ongoing xenophobic violence in South Africa, going as far as saying the same Zimbabweans "you are calling foreigners will one day employ you".

He said "when sanctions are finally lifted, Zimbabweans will own their own banks, the land they live in, mines and retail stores".

"Those driving so-called foreigners from South Africa have nothing to show as this country belongs to the white men. You cannot celebrate Nelson Mandela but refuse to celebrate Mugabe," said a livid Malema.


The communal hall was packed to the rafters with EFF supporters eating out of their leader's palm.

Zimbabwean politician and former minister of local government, rural development and national housing, Saviour Kasukuwere was also in attendance.

Accompanying him was Mugabe's nephew, and former Zimbabwe minister of public service, labour and social welfare, Patrick Zuwao.

An emotional Zhuwao said he had been instructed by former Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe to give a message saying that "[Zimbabwean President] Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration were trying – by all means – to force upon the Mugabe family instructions on where the former president was going to be buried".

He also claimed that Mugabe was forced by Mnangagwa's administration to leave Zimbabwe against his will and go and live in Singapore.

"He was not in hospital that entire time, he was living in a rented house and only went to hospital five days before he passed away," said Zhuwao.


He accused the new administration of trying to hijack proceedings and painting a false impression that the former elder statesman had been well taken care of.

Zhuwao himself escaped arrest when Mugabe was removed through a military coup in 2017 and said he was still barred from attending his uncle's funeral.

Zhuwao's mother, Sabina Mugabe, who passed away in 2008 was Mugabe's sister.

Source - City Press

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4079 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1046 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3386 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4178 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 596 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5727 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4374 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days