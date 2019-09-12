Latest News Editor's Choice


IMF team pays Mnangagwa courtesy call

by Staff repporter
12 Sep 2019
Zimbabwe's efforts to re-engage multilateral financiers continues to gain ground with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team holding a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Thursday.

The IMF team, which is in the country to review a staff-monitored programme, paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, where discussions centred on various economic reforms being put in place to restore confidence.

The team, comprising Mr David Robinson, in charge of the African division at the IMF, and Mr Gene Leon, IMF Division Chief were accompanied by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

The meetings that were held after almost two decades of isolation by the multilateral financiers have been described by Professor Ncube as critical in shaping the destiny of the country's economy.

During the review programme the IMF will also engage with treasury, the central bank, industry and bankers among other key economic decision makers.

Zimbabwe, earlier this year, implemented a staff-monitored programme whose focus is on stabilising macroeconomic fundamentals through a raft of fiscal and monetary policy reforms.

The programme is seen as a key element in normalising relationships with the global lender, thereby paving way for the resumption of financial assistance.

Source - zbc

