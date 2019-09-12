Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe spent only 5 days in Singapore hospital

by City Press
12 Sep 2019 at 21:38hrs | Views
Robert Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, gave details of the days leading up to his uncle's death, stating that he was only hospitalised five days before he passed on.

This contradicts recent media reports which said that Mugabe was in hospital for the duration of his stay in Singapore.

"President Mugabe went to Singapore and he was staying in a rented house in Singapore; he was not in hospital. However, five days before he passed on, he was taken to hospital," he said at the EFF's memorial service which commemorated the fallen statesman.

In his speech, Zhuwao said Mugabe was unable to fulfil his dying wish because of Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"He [Mugabe] said and I quote: ‘Zimbabwe is where I lived, Zimbabwe is where I will die' but president Mugabe did not die in Zimbabwe…," Zhuwao said.

Mugabe died last Friday and his remains arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Zhuwao as well as former Zimbabwean minister Saviour Kusukuwere were among those who spoke to scores of EFF supporters in Orlando on Thursday.

EFF leader Julius Malema urged Mnangagwa to allow Zhuwao to attend his uncle's funeral.

Zhuwao has been barred from the ceremony, which is due to take place over the weekend.

Malema said the charges laid against Zhuwao were "concocted" and showed that Mnangagwa was "threatened by young people".

"We call upon Mnangagwa and his regime to do the right thing and allow this comrade to go back and bury his own uncle. And if they do not want him, he will come back [and] we will receive him here in South Africa," Malema said during his speech.

He also appealed to Mnangagwa to allow all of Mugabe's supporters, including those who were arrested during the so called "soft coup" in 2017, to be allowed to attend the funeral.

"Why can't Mnangagwa release a statement that says all those who have worked with president Mugabe who are facing this or that charge for the purpose of this funeral you are all welcome," he said.

Zhuwao and Kusukuwere were among those who were expelled from the Zanu-PF for being part of the group who wanted former first lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband in 2017.

Zhuwao was minister of public service, labour and social welfare, while Kusukuwere held the position of minister of local government.

Source - City Press

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 4192 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

8 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

8 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

8 hrs ago | 1057 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

8 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 4223 Views

Striking doctors dig in

8 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

8 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 434 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 93 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5738 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4380 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4804 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1637 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 776 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days