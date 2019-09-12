Power cuts till April

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) has warned businesses and long-suffering Zimbabweans that power supplies are only likely to improve from April next year - as it is struggling with rickety plants and acute shortages of foreign currency.In fact, so dire is the power situation in the country that Zesa also said yesterday that even if Zimbabwe receives normal rainfall this year - which will allow normal power generation at Kariba to resume - it would still require US$15 million per month to import additional electricity.More to follow....