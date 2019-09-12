Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makhosini Hlongwane set to lose property over US$30 000 vehicle debt

by Staff reporter
12 Sep 2019 at 23:24hrs | Views
FORMER Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister and Member of Parliament for Mberengwa East Makhosini Hlongwane's property is set to be auctioned over a debt of more than US$36 000 for a vehicle and asset finance facility.

Hlongwane's property which is set to go under the hammer includes a Mitsubishi Canter truck, an assortment of industrial baking equipment, trolleys and a water chiller.

The property is set to be auctioned today in Zvishavane by Lewton Auctions after it was attached by the Sheriff of the High Court following Hlongwane's failure to settle a six-year old debt.

Hlongwane was in 2017 taken to the High Court in Harare by Stanbic Bank over a $36 801 vehicle and asset finance facility debt, which he failed to repay.

On August 29, 2017, Stanbic Bank filed summons under case number HC7958/17 through its lawyers, Danziger and Partners, citing Hlongwane, his company, Carat Investments (Pvt) Ltd, which has since been placed under liquidation and one Adrian Hastings Kaira, as defendants.

According to court papers, sometime in June 2012, Stanbic Bank entered into an agreement, lent and advanced US$30 000 to Carat Investments under a vehicle and asset finance facility.

As security for the due repayment of the loan, it was stated that Hlongwane and Kaira stood as sureties and co-principal debtors for their company undertaking to pay legal practitioner's collection commission and costs of suit on the legal practitioner and client scale and also renouncing the benefits of execution and division.

The bank further said under the credit facility signed between the parties, default interest would accrue on overdue payments at the rate of 34 percent per annum from the date of default to the date of full and final payment.

"Carat Investments (Pvt) Ltd breached the credit agreement signed with the plaintiff by failing to repay the facility loan which expired on June 30, 2013.  

"In fact, the company has since been placed under liquidation by the High Court owing to its inability to pay its creditors," Stanbic said.

"Despite demand on July 3, 2017, the first and second defendants (Hlongwane and Kaira) have failed, neglected and/or refused to settle the debt owed by their company, which stood at $36 801,28 as at March 29, 2015," said the Stanbic Bank lawyers.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4052 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1044 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4175 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5724 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4368 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4794 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days