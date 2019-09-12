Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-CIO boss mourns Mugabe

by Staff reporter
12 Sep 2019
FORMER director in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Albert Miles Nguluvhe, has expressed his sorrow following the death of former President Robert Mugabe, saying he was a brilliant and principled man who had a passion for his country.

In an interview yesterday, Nguluvhe urged the people of Zimbabwe to celebrate Mugabe's life because he did a lot for the country.

"I'm pained by the passing on of Mugabe but at the same time I want us to celebrate his life because he was a special gift to Zimbabwe.

"He might have made mistakes while in power but let's agree that a coin has two sides, he did a lot of good for the country and the people of Zimbabwe.  

"We really have to celebrate Mugabe's life," said Nguluvhe.

He said he was pained when he saw pictures of the frail former leader during his last days in Singapore, saying Mugabe was once a strong man who always dressed well, loved his life and loved to work for the nation.

Nguluvhe described Mugabe as a family man who was highly principled and always encouraged people around him to be loyal, disciplined and respectful.

"He was a principled man who was willing to listen to anybody regardless of their position in the party or in Government. As the security director, he always listened to what I had to say to him.

"But because of his intelligence, it was important to be prepared when approaching him because he always asked a lot of questions," said Nguluvhe. Mugabe, he added, was a family man who always reminded him not to forget where he came from.

"Before I started working with Mugabe, I was working with the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo. I started working with Mugabe in 2001 and we travelled together on several occasions.

"I flew with him when he went to Singapore for his medical checkups and Christmas Holidays.  I got to know him personally and we shared a lot of experiences," said Cde Nguluvhe.

He added that the former President would ask about his family all the time and always emphasised the importance of family.

Nguluvhe said Mugabe was passionate about education and thanked him for encouraging him to advance his studies. "He was like a father to me and he made me who I am today through his wise words and guidance," he said.

Nguluvhe urged the Mugabe family to remain strong and appreciate that God gives and God takes.  

"I want to believe that the former President fought a good fight for his nation. I pass my condolences to his family and assure them that the nation is with them at this difficult time," he said.

