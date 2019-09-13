Dad beaten for son's lobola debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE brothers from Insiza have been arrested for allegedly savagely beating their in-law until he fainted, over why his son had not yet paid bride-price for their sister.Mike, Richard and Kelvin Sibanda of Fort Rixon allegedly pelted Mr Moffat Nyathi of the same area with stones and punched him all over the body. The trio pleaded not guilty to attempted murder when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.The magistrate remanded the brothers in custody to October 7 for trial. The court heard that Mr Nyathi and the Sibanda brothers are neighbours.Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on May 9 at around 9PM the brothers and Mr Nyathi were on their way home from Shangani Business Centre where they had been drinking beer."A misunderstanding broke out between the accused persons and the complainant," he said.Mike allegedly punched Mr Nyathi on the face while Richard picked stones and struck him on the head causing him to fall down. Kelvin allegedly took a small axe from his waist and hit the complainant on his left leg. Mr Nyathi allegedly lost consciousness due to the assault.Mr Mageza said Mr Nyathi was found the following morning at a lay bye along Harare-Bulawayo road and was taken to Shangani Rural Hospital where he regained consciousness.The matter was reported to the police and a follow up was made leading to the accused persons' arrest.