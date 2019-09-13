Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dad beaten for son's lobola debt

by Staff reporter
13 Sep 2019 at 15:08hrs | Views
THREE brothers from Insiza have been arrested for allegedly savagely beating their in-law until he fainted, over why his son had not yet paid bride-price for their sister.

Mike, Richard and Kelvin Sibanda of Fort Rixon allegedly pelted Mr Moffat Nyathi of the same area with stones and punched him all over the body. The trio pleaded not guilty to attempted murder when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.

The magistrate remanded the brothers in custody to October 7 for trial. The court heard that Mr Nyathi and the Sibanda brothers are neighbours.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on May 9 at around 9PM the brothers and Mr Nyathi were on their way home from Shangani Business Centre where they had been drinking beer.

"A misunderstanding broke out between the accused persons and the complainant," he said.

Mike allegedly punched Mr Nyathi on the face while Richard picked stones and struck him on the head causing him to fall down. Kelvin allegedly took a small axe from his waist and hit the complainant on his left leg. Mr Nyathi allegedly lost consciousness due to the assault.

Mr Mageza said Mr Nyathi was found the following morning at a lay bye along Harare-Bulawayo road and was taken to Shangani Rural Hospital where he regained consciousness.

The matter was reported to the police and a follow up was made leading to the accused persons' arrest.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4048 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1043 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4173 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5723 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4368 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4794 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days