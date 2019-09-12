Latest News Editor's Choice


Teen bites cop to evade arrest

by Staff reporter
12 Sep 2019
A TEENAGER from Bulawayo who was on the wanted list for a robbery allegedly stoned and bit a police officer who had arrested him at a funeral wake, in a bid to escape.

Washington Zikhali (18) from Cowdray Park suburb allegedly robbed Ms Siluzile Ndlovu (37) of her handbag which had $200 and R75 and police were looking for him.

Constable Ucal Phuthi (31) received an anonymous tip off that Zikhali was at a funeral wake in the same suburb and went to arrest him.

Armed with a brick, Zikhali allegedly hid in a toilet. When Cst Phuthi forced the door open, Zikhali allegedly struck him with the brick on his head before sinking his teeth into his left hand.

Zikhali pleaded not guilty to assault and robbery before West Commonage magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove. The magistrate remanded Zikhali in custody to September 19 for continuation of trial.

Zikhali told the court he may have been possessed when bit the officer.

"Your Worship, I was not in control of myself when I bit the cop, I didn't intend to harm him," he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on July 6 this year at around 7PM, Zikhali robbed Ms Ndlovu of her handbag that had cash. On September 7 last week, Zikhali assaulted the police officer as he was resisting arrest.

"Zikhali used violent means to resist a lawful arrest from Cst Phuthi, a peace officer by hitting him with a stone on his head and biting him on his hand," he said.

Mr Shava said Cst Phuthi sustained serious bite wounds on his left hand and is receiving treatment.

Cst Phuthi, whose hand was still swollen, told the court that Zikhali attacked him with a big stone.

"I found the accused person hiding inside a toilet at Zvese Zvese Church near Anthens Downtown. I tried to apprehend him. However, he hit me with a big stone. He also bit me as he was resisting being arrested," he said.

"My hand is sore; I'm having difficulties using it. I'm still receiving medical treatment."

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days