Kanyemba villagers call for a GMB deport

by Simbarashe Sithole

Villagers in Kanyemba have called on the government to give them a Grain Marketing Board deport in their constituency following their failure to raise transport fees.A survey by this publication proved that villagers in Kanyemba last received their grain relief in July due to poor transport logistics .Mbire ward 21 councillor Christmas Kachasu said people are ordered to pay $11 per month for transport but are failing to raise the money due to human wildlife conflict." Hunger has hit the constituency because we are failing to access our grain relief in time because the little crops that we have are being destroyed by elephants, so to raise the $11 needed for transport is a milestone for us because many people here are not formally employed," Kachasu said."It is our wish that the government construct a GMB deport in Kanyemba because travelling to Mushumbi is more than 100kilometers away and to Guruve gmb is more than 200km but instead we need our own GMB."Deputy Minister for agriculture who is also the legislator for Mbire said plans to have a GMB deport in Kanyemba are underway."We know that beneficiaries are failing to raise transport contributions and the government through GMB has undertaken to set up a deport at Kanyemba because of the distances involved when delivering grain in the area, in 2020 we should witness a fully established GMB deport in Kanyemba ward one , "Karoro said.